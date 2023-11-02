Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Persephone Godwin's avatar
Persephone Godwin
Nov 5, 2023

Wow! And the writer turns her gaze on herself.

Now where to???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
William Colson's avatar
William Colson
Nov 2, 2023

This chapter captures the frustration in the relationship with D. and the seemingly impossible puzzle to solve, as the square and circle remain, by definition, different shapes. Nice dance by beautifully different shapes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture